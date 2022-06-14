Looking for a Summer Spot? Here are 15 Chicago Rooftops Where You Can Grab a Cocktail

Chicagoans will be feeling the summer heat this week, with sunny skies and 90-degree temperatures dominating the forecast.

While many will seek refuge at area beaches or waterparks, there is another option for those looking to get outside.

Chicago has a myriad of rooftop destinations for everyone, with breathtaking views of the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan from many of these locations.

Here are 15 rooftops to visit in and around Chicago:

Cerise Rooftop: 203 N. Wabash Ave, 26th Floor.

Streeterville Social: 455 N. Park Dr.

Z Bar: 108 East Superior.

Joy District: 112 W. Hubbard St.

Cindy's Rooftop: 12 South Michigan Ave.

Raised: One W. Wacker Dr.

The J. Parker: 1816 N Clark St.

Utopian Tailgate: 1608 N Wells St.

Kennedy Rooftop: 1551 W. North Ave.

VU Rooftop Bar: 133 E Cermak Rd.

AIRE Rooftop Bar: 100 W. Monroe St.

Aba: 302 N. Green Street, 3rd Floor.

Homestead On The Roof: 1924 W. Chicago Ave.

Gibsons Italia: 233 N Canal St.

Tanta: 118 W Grand Ave.