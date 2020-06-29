Zoos and Museums Reopen as Chicago Enters Phase 4

As the state entered phase four of its reopening plan Friday, zoos and museums began opening their doors to the public with new guidelines.

The Illinois Department of Public Health released specific guidelines in which businesses planning to reopen in phase four are required to follow.

Zoos were allowed to reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits, indoor exhibits, and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; zoos should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo opened Monday "with limited capacity and strict safety guidelines in place."

Members will be able to return earlier with members-only access June 26-28, the zoo said. The zoo remains free, but reservations will be required.

We are thrilled to share that Lincoln Park Zoo will reopen to the public on June 29! We’re offering exclusive member access June 26-28. Not yet a member? https://t.co/a3LTyg4iKp (1/3) pic.twitter.com/5YvtFJ5qOH — Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) June 22, 2020

The Brookfield Zoo reopens to members its doors July 1 after being closed to guests since March 19. The zoo will open to the general public July 8, but only in outdoor areas.

Staff will also have their temperatures checked at the start of each work day, wearing face coverings, and wear gloves if handling food or product.

Museums were allowed to reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; museums should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions.

The Shedd Aquarium will reopen to the general public Friday, with a members-only preview day Thursday.

The public aquarium announced a variety of safety requirements of staff and members such as wearing face coverings, social distancing and purchasing tickets in advance.

BIG NEWS. Shedd Aquarium is ready to reopen! 🎉



It’s time to waddle back to Shedd, and we can’t wait to see our guests again. We open to the public on July 3 & a members-only preview on July 2. Your health is our top priority—see the steps we're taking: https://t.co/0lmljsevB2 pic.twitter.com/2vTgLKW8XV — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) June 24, 2020

Chicago's Field Museum has not released a reopening date, but its website says the museum is actively taking measures to reopen safely within the state's phase four.

The Adler Planetarium has been closed since March 14 and does not plan to open before phase five of the state's reopening plan, according to the website.

The Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Science and Industry and the Chicago Children's Museum remain closed until further notice.