You'll soon need an appointment to do these tasks at the Illinois DMV

An effort to improve wait times at DMV locations across Illinois will soon put a stop to walk-in services, marking a major change for drivers.

Starting Sept. 1, the Skip-the-Line program, an initiative spearheaded by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, will go into effect at dozens of DMV facilities throughout Illinois. Under the program, appointments will be required at 44 of the state's busiest DMVs for those seeking certain services -- like obtaining a REAL ID or driver's license or taking an in-car driving test.

"Customers will save time by skipping the line,” Giannoulias said in a previous news release. “Our goal is to eliminate the Time Tax that has plagued Illinoisans for years, forcing them to stand in long lines wasting time – just to conduct basic services.

Only one Chicago-area facility, the location at State and Randolph in the Loop, will continue to permit walk-ins.

While you'll be able to complete certain tasks in-person if you make an appointment, many actually can be performed without going anywhere at all.

Drivers are urged to take advantage of the Secretary of State's office's online services, which include renewing your driver's license or ID card and your license plate sticker without leaving home. It's important to note, though, that if you're trying to obtain a REAL ID, you won't be able to complete the process online and will have to schedule an appointment.

To schedule an appointment, residents may visit ilsos.gov or call 844-817-4649.

The Skip-the-Line program also extends hours of operation at all DMVs. Starting Sept. 1, facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. A total of 16 DMVs will also serve drivers from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

The following DMVs will be appointment-only, with their days of operation visible in the right-hand column:

Facility Address Days of Operation

Chicago:

Chicago North 5401 N. Elston Ave. Mon-Sat

Chicago South 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Mon-Sat

Chicago West 5301 W. Lexington St. Mon-Fri

Diversey Express 4642 W. Diversey Ave. Mon-Fri

Suburbs:

Aurora 339 E. Indian Trail Mon-Fri

Bridgeview 7358 W. 87th St. Mon-Fri

Chicago Heights 570 W. 209th St. Mon-Fri

Deerfield 405 Lake Cook Road Mon-Sat

Des Plaines 1470 Lee St. Mon-Fri

Elgin 595 S. State Mon-Fri

Joliet 201 S. Joyce Road Mon-Fri

Lake Zurich 951 S. Rand Road Mon-Fri

Lockport 1029 - 31 East 9th St. Mon-Fri

Lombard 837 S. Westmore B27 Mon-Sat

Melrose Park 1903 N. Mannheim Road Mon-Fri

Midlothian 14434 S. Pulaski Mon-Sat

Naperville 931 W. 75th St., Ste. 161 Mon-Sat

Orland Township 14807 S. Ravinia Ave. Mon-Fri (4:30p close)

Plano 236 Mitchell Drive Mon-Fri

Schaumburg 1227 E. Golf Road Mon-Sat

St. Charles 3851 E. Main St. Mon-Fri

Waukegan 617 S. Green Bay Road Mon-Fri

*West Chicago (CDL only) 721 Kress Road Mon-Sat

Woodstock 428 S. Eastwood Drive Mon-Fri

Central/Downstate:

Belleville 400 W. Main St. Mon-Fri

Belvidere 425 W. Southtowne Drive Mon-Fri

Bethalto 20 Terminal Drive, Ste. 103, East Alton Mon-Fri

Bloomington 1510 W. Market St. Mon-Sat

*Bradley 111 Village Square Shopping Plaza Mon-Fri

Champaign 2012 Round Barn Road Mon-Sat

Decatur 3149 N. Woodford St. Mon-Fri

DeKalb 1360 Oakwood St. Mon-Fri

Edwardsville 1502A Troy Road Mon-Fri

Galesburg 1066 E. Losey St. Mon-Fri

Granite City 1810 Edison Ave. Mon-Sat

*Marion 1905 Rendleman St. Mon-Sat

*Moline/Silvis 2001 Fifth St., Ste. 10 Mon-Sat

Morris 425 E. Route 6 Mon-Fri

Pekin 200 S. Second St. Mon-Fri

*Peoria 3311 N. Sterling Ave. Mon-Sat

*Quincy 2512 Locust St. Mon-Fri

Rockford Central 3720 E. State St. Mon-Sat

*Springfield Wabash 1650 Wabash Ave. Mon-Sat

Tilton #5 Southgate Drive Mon-Fri