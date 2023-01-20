You Can Name A Cockroach After Your Ex This Valentine's Day. Here's How

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, some people are less than thrilled to spend the day reflecting on past loves.

Well, they're in luck, as Brookfield Zoo is offering a chance to mark the day in a unique way.

For a $15 donation, you can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after an ex -- or even after a special someone.

"You'll receive a Certificate of Naming in your donation receipt, which you can fill out and share, or hang on to as a keepsake," the zoo said.

The names will be displayed on the Cockroach Naming Board posted outside of the Hamill Family Play Zoo, which unveils on Feb.14th. The zoo will only publish the first name of the person listed.

To have your name added to the Cockroach Naming Board, donation submissions must be completed by 5 p.m. Feb. 6.

In addition to past romantic partners, the zoo encourages people to name a cockroach after a loved one. Customers are able to make a distinction as to whether the insect is being named in honor of a friend or a foe.

To learn more, and name a cockroach, see here.