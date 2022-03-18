WWE ‘Saturday Night's Main Event' Coming to State Farm Center This Summer

WWE is bringing “Saturday Night’s Main Event” to Champaign this summer, adding to its two other events scheduled in Illinois this year.

Wrestling stars will travel to the State Farm Center for several matches June 4.

The show’s lineup includes fights between universal champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, RAW women's champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Bel Air and Rhea Ripley, as well as Smackdown women's champion Charlotte Flair and Naomi.

Riddle, Finn Balor, The USOs, Ricochet, Carmella and Natalya also are expected to make an appearance.

Tickets are on sale now here with prices starting at $20.

Following this event, WWE is holding its popular "Hell in a Cell" event in Chicago.

The wrestling company announced earlier this month that its iconic event will play out June 5 at the Allstate Arena.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

For a limited number of specials throughout the year, Hell in a Cell showcases two competitors as they brawl inside a 20-foot tall, steel chain-link cell with only one way out: a door wrung by chains and a padlock.

With no disqualifications, anything is game in the no-holds-barred match. In order to win, competitors must secure an in-ring pinfall or submission.

General public ticket information will be announced shortly, the company said.

WWE also will return to Allstate Arena ahead of its summer event for a live taping of its flagship show, WWE Raw, March 21.