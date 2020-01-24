Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Set Opening Date

Ice Castles are set to open in Lake Geneva next week, the attraction announced Friday, despite the warmer winter Wisconsin has experienced.

The castles open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, the company said. Tickets go on sale on the company's website Wednesday morning.

"It has been a challenging winter in Wisconsin," Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis said in a statement. "The warmer temperatures pushed back our opening date slightly, but our talented crew in Lake Geneva has still been able to create an enhanced experience that we know our guests will love."

The Ice Castles are an outdoor attraction featuring tunnels, fountains, slides, crawl spaces and cascading towers all made entirely from ice and illuminated by color-changing LED lights. The experience is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists.

2020 marks the second year the attraction has been constructed in Lake Geneva. Tens of thousands of people visited the Lake Geneva location last season, the company said, with sold-out crowds each day of its operation.

The ice castles this season are located in six cities across North America.

This year, the castles will be located at the Geneva National Resort and Club,1221 Geneva National Avenue South. Last year, the castle was built on Lake Geneva beach but this year it is expected to be larger.