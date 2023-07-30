World's longest elevated pedestrian loop opens for visitors, and it's located in the Midwest

A rather unique and breathtaking experience awaits nature enthusiasts and animal lovers in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Zoo, located in Apple Valley approximately 20 miles south of Minneapolis, on Friday officially opened its 1.25-mile Treetop Trail, which happens to be the world's longest elevated pedestrian loop.

Situated up to 32 feet above ground, the attraction allows visitors to travel into trees and gain new perspectives on certain zoo animals, including tigers, moose, bison, camels and more, according to a news release. The trail, which is open year-round so guests can experience Minnesota's four seasons, provides access to hardwood forests, ponds, marshes and diverse wildlife.

Touted as an "elevated experience," according to the zoo's website, the attraction "is a continuous, immersive greenspace bringing guests up to 32 feet into the canopy, offering a breath-taking view of the Zoo and animals below."

"..In addition to creating a sense of awe and wonder, it connects guests with nature and inspires action to save wildlife in Minnesota and around the world," its website read, in part.

While open to all zoo visitors, the trail might be especially eye-catching for birdwatchers. A total of 22 bump-out overlooks have been constructed across the path, offering especially stunning views.

The zoo bills the trail as the "ultimate reuse construction project" as it was integrated into the zoo's original monorail track, which was open for decades, but retired in 2019. For information on how to visit the trail, purchase tickets for admission and more, click here.