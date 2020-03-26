Eisenhower Expressway

Woman’s Car Shot on Eisenhower Expressway: Police

By Molly Walsh

A woman was injured when her car was fired upon Wednesday night on the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side, according to Illinois State Police.

At around 10:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Harrison Street and Laramie Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood for reports of victim whose vehicle had been shot, ISP said in a statement.

A 28-year-old woman was driving on I-290 east of Austin Avenue when her vehicle was shot, according to police. She sustained non-life threatening injuries from debris from the shooting, officials said, and a 19-year-old male passenger was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of traffic on I-290 east of Austin Avenue were temporarily shut down during the investigation and all lanes reopened at approximately 1:59 a.m., according to police.

No further information was available, police said.

