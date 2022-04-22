Chicago River

Woman's Body Pulled From Chicago River on Lower West Side, Police Say

Police car lights at night
Getty Images (File)

A woman’s body was pulled from the Chicago River on the Lower West Side Friday morning — the fourth body pulled from water in Chicago in a week.

She was spotted and pulled from the water at Damen Avenue around 7:50 a.m., police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of her death were unclear.

Three other people were found dead in the Chicago River and Lake Michigan last weekend.

Saturday morning, the body of Yuet Tsang, 80, was pulled from the water in the South Branch of the Chicago River at Eleanor Street near Bridgeport, officials said.

Later that day, another woman’s body was pulled from the river in the Loop, in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza near Ogilvie Station.

On Sunday, the body of a male was recovered from the water in Lake Michigan near the 31st Street Harbor.

Autopsy results have not been released in any of the cases.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Riverlower west side
