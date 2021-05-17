Bolingbrook

Woman Walking Dog Attacked by Coyote in Bolingbrook

Authorities believe the coyote was protecting its den when the incident unfolded.

Authorities in suburban Bolingbrook have closed a walking trail after a woman walking her dog was attacked by a coyote early Sunday morning, officials said.

At approximately 8:54 a.m., a woman was walking on the Lily Cache Creek Trail when the coyote approached her and began "nipping at her feet," officials said. The coyote also tried to jump on the woman's back.

The animal was reported to be in poor physical condition at the time. Both the woman and her dog weren't injured in the incident.

Officers later checked the area and located the coyote, along with its den, and heard the animal give warnings of "short, loud yips." The coyote appeared "healthy and active" when officers visited the area, according to a news release. Authorities believe the coyote was protecting its den when Sunday's incident unfolded.

The trail has been closed until further notice. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources was called to investigate.

