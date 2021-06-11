Woman Stabbed Inside Lake View Mariano's, Chicago Police Say

A woman was stabbed inside a Mariano's supermarket Friday in Lake View on the North Side.

The 49-year-old was arguing with a female about 4:45 p.m. inside the grocery store, 3030 N. Broadway, according to Chicago police.

During the argument, the female pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the woman in the arm and shoulder, police said. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The female fled from the store and was seen leaving North on Broadway, according to police.

Area Three detectives are investigating.