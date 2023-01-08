Woman Shot to Death, 2-Year-Old Child Found Unharmed Inside Vehicle in Joliet

A 24-year-old woman was found shot to death in the front seat of a vehicle early Sunday morning in suburban Joliet, with a 2-year-old child found unharmed in the backseat.

According to authorities, a parking complaint drew officers to an alley in the 1200 block of Clement Street at approximately 12:21 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the woman sitting in the front seat of the vehicle. Police say the woman had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2-year-old girl was found in the backseat of the vehicle, and was taken to an area hospital for precautionary evaluations, according to police. She was then released into the care of family members.

Joliet police say the investigation is in its early stages, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the department’s Investigations Unit at 815-724-3020. Residents can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.