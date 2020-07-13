Dan Ryan Expressway

Woman Shot on Dan Ryan; Southbound Lanes Closed at 47th

The southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway are blocked while authorities investigate a shooting Monday on the South Side.

Three people were in a vehicle sometime between 2:30 and 3 a.m. when someone fired at them in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 near 47th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One passenger was hit and the driver took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, state police said. The woman’s age was not immediately known.

Authorities believe the shots were fired from another vehicle, but the circumstances of the attack are unknown because the victims have been uncooperative with investigators, state police said.

The southbound lanes of the expressway remain closed near 47th as authorities investigate.

