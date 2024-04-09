An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old woman was shot and injured overnight while walking her dog in Chicago's Sheridan Park neighborhood.

At 12:38 a.m. in the 1300 block of W. Sunnyside. Ave, a 21-year-old female was walking her dog when someone in a silver-colored SUV fired shots, The Chicago Police Department said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police added.

According to CPD, no one was in custody and the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.