Chicago Shootings

Woman shot, injured while walking her dog in Sheridan Park: CPD

The shooting occurred in Chicago's Sheridan Park neighborhood

An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old woman was shot and injured overnight while walking her dog in Chicago's Sheridan Park neighborhood.

At 12:38 a.m. in the 1300 block of W. Sunnyside. Ave, a 21-year-old female was walking her dog when someone in a silver-colored SUV fired shots, The Chicago Police Department said.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police added.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to CPD, no one was in custody and the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Chicago ShootingsChicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us