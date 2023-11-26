Woman shot during East Garfield Park robbery, Chicago police say

A woman was hospitalized after she was shot during an armed robbery in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to police, the 49-year-old was parking her vehicle in the 100 block of South Sacramento at approximately 7:53 a.m. when three men got out of an SUV and demanded her belongings.

Police say one of the men pulled out a weapon during the robbery, and as the woman was handing over personal items, the suspect shot her in the upper abdomen.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.