Woman Shot and Killed in Northwest Indiana

A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday in Merrillville in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. to call a gunfire in the 7300 block of Bigger Street and found the woman dead in a vehicle, Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice said in a statement.

The woman, identified as Tonya Gray of Merrillville, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m., the Lake County coroner’s office said in a statement. An autopsy has not ruled on a manner of death.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation, Rice said.

On April 4, another woman was fatally shot in Merrillville. Police responded to the 600 block of West 63rd Avenue and found a 29-year-old with a gunshot wound. Her death was ruled a homicide.