Woman Shot After Being Robbed in West Rogers Park: Chicago Police

A woman was shot in the arm after she was robbed in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Chicago police say the 38-year-old woman was walking in the 2700 block of West Rosemont at approximately 2:51 a.m. Sunday when two men and a woman walked up to her and stole her purse and cell phone at gunpoint.

The woman then tried to run from the scene, and one of the men opened fire, striking her in the left arm.

According to police, the woman was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident, and no suspects are currently in custody.

