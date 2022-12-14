Woman leaves Chicago because of crime, only to be victim of armed robbery while visiting

A man who goes by Mike lives in Lincoln park near Wayne and Webster . Tonight he explains how his mother in law was visiting from Wisconsin and was robbed at gunpoint outside his home just after 11 this morning.

“My mother in law was coming over to go Christmas shopping with my wife. She was walking her dog before coming in our house. Before she got here, two men jumped out of the car, put a gun in her face, said “give me your purse” or I’ll kill you and your dog. She gave up her purse. He took the keys out of her purse and then stole her car. She’s one of the toughest ladies I’ve ever met and she burst into tears and is still in shock hours later.”

Mike and his wife are among those who no longer feel safe in the city of Chicago.

“I’d like to beg any city official to do whatever they can to make our city safe. We are tax payer s thinking about leaving, we feel like our city is falling apart.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Another neighbor gave us his surveillance video. David Hussar says “The police want to do their job, they’re not allowed to. The judges don’t want to do their jobs, and politicians benefitting from no one doing their jobs.”

The second ward alderman , is also a neighbor.

Alderman Brian Hopkins adds that even he believes “We need to increase patrols. We have to do a better job of arresting and prosecuting the ppl who are doing this.”

This happened on the same corner where Dakotah Earley was nearly killed in a violent robbery in May. This, as Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced today that four men are charged with at least four recent armed robberies on the north side. They could be connected to dozens more.