Woman Killed, Man Critically Injured in Shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A 26-year-old woman was killed and a 31-year-old man was critically wounded after a shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the city's South Side, according to police.

Police said the individuals were in a car just before 1:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when they were both struck by gunfire.

The 26-year-old woman was struck to the head and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

The 31-year-old man was struck multiple times throughout the body and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are currently investigating the shooting.