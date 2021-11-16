Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in South Shore

A woman was fatally struck by a car early Tuesday in South Shore on the South Side.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. when a black SUV collided with a burgundy Toyota SUV in the 1600 block of East 79th Street, then hit a woman as she was crossing the street, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the black SUV fled west on 79th Street and is not in custody, police said.