Man Killed Crossing West Suburban Interstate Trying to Reach Family

A 20-year-old man died Friday when she was hit by a car on an Illinois interstate while trying to cross from her disabled vehicle to family members who were waiting on the outside lane.

Illinois State Police say Ray Watson of Camargo, about 25 miles south of Champaign, parked his disabled vehicle on the inside shoulder of Interstate 294 southbound near Franklin Park.

Police say he got out of the vehicle to cross to the right shoulder, where his family was waiting in another vehicle.

He was hit by a car in the far right lane of traffic as he tried to cross around 8:05 p.m. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. They say they're still investigating.

Note: Police originally identified the victim as 20-year-old Rachel Watson, and issued a corrected press release on Monday.