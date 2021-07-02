Dan Ryan Expressway

Woman Injured in Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway Near 49th Street

A woman was shot while traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday evening, prompting authorities to close a portion of the interstate, according to the Illinois State Police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 7:09 p.m. in the southbound local lanes of Interstate 94 at 49th Street. According to law enforcement, a woman was heading southbound in a vehicle when shots were fired from another vehicle.

The victim sustained injuries from gunfire, and was transported to an area hospital. Her condition was unknown late Friday.

Traffic in the southbound local lanes was being diverted to the express lanes while state police investigators worked on scene.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

