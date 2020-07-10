ravenswood

Woman Found Dead on Brown Line Tracks Near Rockwell Station

The woman was not hit by a train and foul play is not suspected in her death, police said

CTA Brown Line service resumed with delays Friday after a woman was found dead on the tracks near the Rockwell station in Ravenswood on the North Side.

The woman’s body was discovered about 2:30 a.m. on the tracks in the 4600 block of North Rockwell Street, Chicago police said. Investigators believe she touched the third rail and was electrocuted.

The woman was not hit by a train and foul play is not suspected in her death, police said. It was not immediately clear how she got on the tracks.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on her death.

About 3 a.m., the CTA announced that trains were standing near the Rockwell station, 4648 N. Rockwell St., because of a “medical emergency on the tracks.” Service on the line was later suspended, but resumed with residual delays shortly before 4:30 a.m.

