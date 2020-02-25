Ravenswood Manor

Woman Fatally Shot in Attempted Home Invasion in Ravenswood Manor

A 27-year-old woman was fatally shot while trying to fend off someone breaking into an apartment Monday in Albany Park on the North Side.

She and a friend were inside the home about 9:32 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Francisco Avenue when they heard a knock at the door, Chicago police said.

A male suspect wearing all black with a ski mask tried to force his way in after they answered the door. The woman was shot in the chest as she tried to close the door, police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Stephanie Brooks, of the North Austin neighborhood in Chicago.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

