Woman dead, teen in custody after Woodlawn stabbing

Chicago police have taken a teen girl into custody after she allegedly stabbed a woman to death in the Woodlawn neighborhood Sunday.

According to authorities, the stabbing occurred in the 1500 block of East 67th Street. Police were called to a resident just before 7:30 a.m. for reports of an attack, and when they arrived they found a 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed in her upper chest.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 16-year-old suspect in the case was taken into custody by police. No further information was available on potential charges or motive in the case.

Area One detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.