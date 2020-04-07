Woman Critically Injured in Back of the Yards Fire

A woman was critically injured in a fire Tuesday in Back of the Yards on Chicago's South Side.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a single-story home about 10:20 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Wallace Street, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

A woman, about 60 years old, suffered third degree burns over the majority of her body, Merritt said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The flames were extinguished by 11:10 a.m., fire officials said.