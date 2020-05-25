Woman Charged in Gresham Stabbing

A woman is accused of stabbing three people Sunday in Gresham.

Lisa Redmond, 46, is facing misdemeanor battery charges, according to Chicago police.

She allegedly stabbed several people during an argument about 9:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Union Avenue, police said. She was also stabbed in the attack.

Three men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Redmond was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.