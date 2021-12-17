albany park

Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint Minutes After Attempted Carjacking Half-Mile Away in Albany Park

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday night minutes after an attempted carjacking half a mile away in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 32, was sitting in a black Toyota Highlander in the 4300 block of North Mozart Street when she was approached by three gunmen about 8:30 p.m., police said. One of them ordered her out of the car and she complied, police said.

The suspects fled in the SUV and no injuries were reported.

A few minutes earlier, a 22-year-old man was parked in a gray sedan  in the 3000 block of West Eastwood Avenue when he was approached by three gunmen who tried pulling him out of his car, police said.

When he resisted, he was pistol-whipped by before the gunmen sped off in a dark-colored sedan, authorities said. The man refused treatment, according to police.

A police spokesperson couldn’t say whether the attacks were connected.

No one was in custody.

