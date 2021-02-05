Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Ukrainian Village

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday evening in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

She was confronted by a gunman tapping her window as she sat in her parked Toyota RAV4, Chicago police said. He took her car and drove off with the Toyota Camry he arrived in.

The carjacking happened about 11:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Augusta Boulevard, police said.

The 36-year-old woman was unharmed.

Last month, police Supt. David Brown outlined a plan to address the rise in carjackings, which have more than doubled in the past year.