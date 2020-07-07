gresham

Woman, 96, Stabbed to Death With Pitchfork in Chicago: Report

A 41-year-old man allegedly stabbed two women multiple times during a confrontation on a Chicago sidewalk, police said.

By Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire

Raza Siddiqui

A man is in custody after a 96-year-old woman was stabbed to death with a pitchfork Tuesday during a domestic-incident in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

Another woman, 57, was seriously injured, according to Chicago police.

A 41-year-old man allegedly stabbed both women multiple times during a confrontation that unfolded at 11:30 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Laflin Street, according to police spokeswoman Karie James.

The man allegedly used a pitchfork as a weapon, according to a law enforcement source.

Both women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the older woman was pronounced dead, James said.

The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for an unspecified injury, James said. He is in police custody.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the woman’s name.

