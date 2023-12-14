With gas prices at their lowest level in months, here's where to look for the best prices in the Chicago area

With the holidays quickly approaching, many Americans are perhaps coming across a pleasant surprise when going to fill up for gas, as average fuel prices have dropped to their lowest levels in several months.

Though gas prices are known to fluctuate seasonally, with prices typically lower in the winter and higher in the summer when demand increases, a more pronounced decrease has been observed recently.

In addition to an anticipated decrease in demand as colder weather moves in, falling oil prices have led to a larger decrease in prices, which have resulted in average gas prices in the Chicago area dropping to around $3.35 a gallon.

According to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, some gas stations in the Chicago suburbs may offer prices well below three dollars, leaving hope for the regional average to drop a little more.

The hotspot for the lower prices revolves around a Sam's Club gas station in suburban Addison, where gas was available for $2.64 per gallon.

Other stations nearby offer similarly low prices, though still at a slightly higher rate than Sam's Club, with a QuikTrip in Addison offering gas for $2.85 per gallon.

Those in southwest suburban New Lenox may also come across some of the lowest prices in the region, with prices at $2.87 per gallon seen at several stations there.

Though some suburbs offer comparatively low prices for the Chicago area, gas prices in southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana continue to run below the averages in Illinois.

While prices may be low now and may even continue to fall for another week or two, De Haan cautioned that a slight increase was likely on the way as oil prices are anticipated to rebound.

A seasonal increase in gas prices is then expected to begin in mid-February, when demand starts to increase ahead of the spring and summer.