Wisconsin Sheriff’s Deputy Pulls Over Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

The state's "Move Over Law" requires drivers to change lanes for stationery emergency vehicles if possible

The driver of an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile most likely didn't relish what happened recently in Wisconsin.

A sheriff's deputy in Waukesha County pulled over a wienermobile for violating the state's "Move Over Law." The law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching stationery emergency vehicles, or if they're not able to, to reduce their speed.

Deputies let the driver off with a verbal warning, but posted on Facebook to remind drivers of the law.

Frankly, the next driver might not be as lucky.

