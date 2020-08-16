wisconsin

Wisconsin Man Drowns Trying to Recover Remote Control Boat

Police in southeastern Wisconsin say a 28-year-old man has drowned in a pond while trying to recover a remote control boat.

Hartford police were called Saturday afternoon to the downtown mill pond about a man in distress in the water.

Officers saw the victim go under the water's surface but did not see him resurface. A police officer entered the water to try to find the victim but could not locate him.

Crews later pulled the man from the water. His name was not immediately released.

Witnesses say the man had entered the pond to try to recover a remote control boat that was sinking. 

