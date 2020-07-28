wisconsin

Wisconsin Issues Warning After Residents Receive What Looks Like Chinese Seeds

Authorities in multiple states issued warnings Monday about unsolicited shipments of foreign seeds and advised people not to plant them.

By Associated Press

Agriculture officials say Wisconsin residents are receiving unsolicited packages of what appear to be Chinese seeds.

Authorities in multiple states issued warnings Monday about unsolicited shipments of foreign seeds and advised people not to plant them. They said the seeds are unknown and could be invasive species or be harmful to people or livestock.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Tuesday that state residents have received seeds that appear to have originated from China. The department is advising people who receive seeds to report it to the agency using an online form.

DATCP and federal authorities will contact whoever submits a form. In the meantime, recipients should not plant the seeds and retain any packaging, including mailing labels, to assist investigators.

