Wisconsin Bills Would Expand Carrying of Concealed Weapons

The Wisconsin Senate on Tuesday is scheduled to send to Gov. Tony Evers a pair of bills making it easier to carry concealed firearms in Wisconsin, including in vehicles on school property.

Evers, a Democrat up for reelection in November, is expected to veto the Republican bills that the Assembly passed last month.

One proposal would allow people with concealed carry licenses to have a weapon in their vehicle on school property. Proponents argue that gun owners who forget their weapons in their cars shouldn't risk being charged with a felony if they drive onto school grounds to drop off or pick up their children

Another proposal would allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin. Currently, only people with licenses from states that conduct background checks on applicants can carry concealed guns in Wisconsin.

The Republican-controlled Assembly passed the bills last month and approval in the GOP-controlled Senate on Tuesday would send them to Evers.

Democrats and others opposed to the changes say they will make the state more dangerous by allowing for more people to carry firearms into more place, like school parking lots.

The National Rifle Association has registered in support of the bills. Opponents include the cities of Madison and groups representing school boards, administrators and survivors of domestic abuse.