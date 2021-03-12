Winter's Not Over Yet: Chicago Area Could See Accumulating Snow Monday

Chicagoans may want to relish the sunny skies and low 50 to high 40 degree temperatures over the weekend, because frankly, winter isn't over yet.

As the work week begins Monday, the region could see chilly rain, a mix of rain and snow or even possibly light to moderate snowfall, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

If snow falls, it likely won't stick on roads as portions of the greater Chicago area experienced 70 degree temperatures earlier this week.

The wintry precipitation could start as soon as overnight Sunday into early Monday when a storm system moves in, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters caution that some wet snow accumulations are possible during the period, which will also see blistery wind conditions. Easterly wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour are anticipated.

And Monday doesn't even mark the last chance for snow this winter season.

Rain and snow are both possible Thursday, when the high temperature in Chicago is expected to reach 44 degrees. Pleasant, sunny conditions will likely return the next Saturday, which fittingly, is the first day of spring.