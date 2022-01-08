Winter Weather Advisory Extended Into Sunday for Chicago Area

A winter weather advisory was extended into Sunday for parts of the Chicago area and Indiana, as freezing rain is expected to move in Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory from 3 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday for DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall and LaSalle counties as well as portions of Cook and Will counties in Illinois, the NWS stated. The advisory also includes Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

Drizzle and light rain are poised to arrive in the afternoon to evening hours throughout the region, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

If the bone-chilling weather wasn't enough, freezing drizzle is expected through portions of the weekend, resulting in potentially-hazardous road conditions.

With temperatures below freezing, drizzle will likely make for icy conditions, particularly on sidewalks, parking lots, bridges, overpasses and secondary roads.

While air temperatures are set to climb above freezing in the evening -- likely into the low-to-mid 30s -- ground and pavement temperatures may not increase as quickly, resulting in icy conditions on untreated areas, forecasters said.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time, check conditions before driving and slow down while on the road.

Once the weather system moves out, the Chicago area will have one more day of well-below-average temperatures.

Highs will once again be in the teens on Monday, along with a chance for snow showers in the early morning. Tuesday is expected to warm slightly into the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies.

By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures should reach the 30s with plenty of sunshine, according to the latest weather models.