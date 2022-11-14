Winter Weather Advisories Issued for Chicago Area Ahead of Looming Snowfall

Winter weather advisories have been issued across the Chicago area, as slushy snow is expected to snarl morning commutes throughout the region.

According to the National Weather Service, most counties in northeastern Illinois will go under the advisory beginning Tuesday morning, with up to five inches of snow possible in some locations by Wednesday.

The brunt of the storm will likely impact McHenry, Lake and DuPage counties, as well as northern and central Cook counties. There, a winter weather advisory will go into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow is expected throughout that time frame, with slushy accumulations possible on area roadways. Between 2-to-5 inches of snow could fall in parts of the area, according to forecast models.

To the west of that area, a winter weather advisory will take effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and southern Cook counties. That will run through noon Tuesday, with accumulations of 1-to-3 inches possible.

Finally, LaSalle, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties will be under a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, with 1-to-2 inches of snow expected.

Temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark on Tuesday, making for the slushy conditions that could cause travel issues during the morning commute. Snowfall totals are expected to be higher in areas closer to the city, but those areas nearest Lake Michigan likely won’t see as much snow because of warmer air blowing off of the lake.

A mix of rain and snow is expected to continue impacting the area through at least Wednesday, though it will come in fits and starts, according to forecast models.

In northwest Indiana, a lake-effect snow system could potentially rev up by Wednesday, dumping six or more inches of snow in locations like LaPorte and St. Joseph counties, according to the National Weather Service.