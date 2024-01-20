‘Winter Realms,' formerly known as Lake Geneva Ice Castles, to open this month

One of southern Wisconsin's most popular winter events is slated to welcome visitors in the coming days -- but it won't exactly be what returning guests are used to.

"Winter Realms," which is replacing Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort and Club, will likely open for the season on Jan. 26, although a final decision hasn't been made, NBC 15 in Madison reported. The attraction's dates differ each year, because its operations rely on consistent cold weather.

"Our crews can only create winter magic when precipitation is not in the forecast and temperatures are consistently cold enough to generate snow and icicles," staff explained on its website. "Once the attraction is nearing completion, we will announce our opening date."

Last year's season was drastically shortened -- it lasted all of three days -- due to warm temperatures melting ice castles "beyond repair."

While ticket sales began in November, a limited number are still available for select dates and times. General admission is $30 for customers 4 years old and above during peak hours. The cost is less during off-peak hours at $26.

According to the website, the open-air experience will feature sleigh rides, a "polar pub," ice slides, an arctic village with snow caverns and ice sculptures, a tubing hill and more. Though one notable attraction will be missing - the ice castle.

The company's second Winter Realms location, which is in Lake George, N.Y. has already opened for the season. Ice Castles experiences are still up and running in Midway, Utah, Cripple Creek, Colo., Maple Grove, Minn. and North Woodstock, N.H.