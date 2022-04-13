Winning $850,000 Lotto Ticket Sold at Store in Chicago Neighborhood

It was their Lucky Day.

Video Connection, an Illinois Lottery retail store in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood this weekend sold an $850,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket, according to a press release from the Illinois Lottery.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot for Sunday's midday drawing: 1-16-42-43-45.

“I thought my business partner was pulling an April fools prank on me when he

sent me a text message that our store might have sold the winning jackpot

ticket,” said Charles Newsome, Video Connection owner. “I quickly realized that it

wasn’t a prank when an Illinois Lottery representative called to congratulate us -

that was an awesome moment!”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Provided by Illinois Lottery

The store, located at 1208 E. 53rd St. has been in downtown Hyde Park for more than 30 years, and Newsome hopes the winner is someone that he knows.

“After more than three decades at this location, we have developed close

relationships with many of our customers, so we are all hoping that it’s someone

that frequents our store,” Newsome said.



For selling the winning ticket, the store receives one percent of the prize amount as a bonus. In this case, that amounts to $8,500.

“We plan to use the bonus to catch up on outstanding bills. We also plan to do

something special for our dedicated employees who have remained loyal during

the difficult times,” added Newsome.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.