Winner of $1 Million Lotto Ticket in Illinois Has Just Days Left to Come Forward

Attention Illinois lottery players -- you may be holding a ticket worth $1 million with only days left to claim the prize.

The Illinois Lottery reports a $1 million winning Lotto ticket from 2022 has not yet been claimed, and the deadline is next week.

The ticket was sold at a Shell gas station at 5201 N. Western Ave. in Chicago. The numbers were drawn Feb. 28 and were 2-9-13-16-19-48 with Extra Shot 7.

March 1 is the deadline to claim, according to the lottery.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The lottery keeps a running tally of prizes over $100,000 that remain unclaimed in the state. Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery urges any winner to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim it.