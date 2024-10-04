Chicago businessman, philanthropist and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson will hold another gas and grocery giveaway event on Saturday, with 14 gas stations and four grocery stores across the city participating.

Wilson has organized numerous similar events in recent years. In a statement, Wilson said he's proud to do his part to help ease the pain felt by senior citizens and others struggling because of high grocery and gas prices.

Individuals can go to any of the participating gas stations or grocery stores, with those participating in gas station giveaways receiving $50 in free gas.

Those participating in grocery giveaways will be issued a $25 grocery card that must be used the same day. Giveaways are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All gas station giveaways will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, with start times for each grocery store giveaway listed next to its location below.

Here are the gas stations and grocery stores participating in the giveaway:

Gas stations

BP, 750 N. Wells St. Citgo, 1745 W. Foster Ave. Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski Rd. Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd. Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento Blvd. Phillips 76, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd. BP, 7850 S. King Dr. Clark, 1400 E. 87th St. Mobil, 850 E. 63rd St. Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Rd. Exxon, 10644 S. Halsted St. Shell 4721 N. Elston Ave. Marathon, 4751 W. Harrison St. Shell, 210 E. Ogden Ave., Hinsdale

Grocery stores

Cermak Fresh Market, 3311 W. 26th St. - 9 a.m. Montrose Deli - 6601 W. Irving Park Rd. - 10 a.m. Seafood City Supermarket - 5033 N. Elston Ave. - 11 a.m. Shop & Save Market - 6312 N. Nagle Ave. - 12 p.m.