Willie Wilson to Hold Gas, Grocery Giveaways Across Chicago on Saturday

Philanthropist and three-time Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson has announced a gas and grocery giveaway event for Saturday, with $125,000 worth of gas and groceries to be given away at 15 gas stations and five grocery stores across Chicago.

Gas and groceries will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis at each location, according to a press release.

Each participant will receive $50 in gas, while those participating in the grocery giveaways are given a $25 grocery card that must be redeemed on Saturday.

Below is a list of the participating gas stations, with the giveaways at each location beginning at 7 a.m.

1. Citgo, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd.

2. BP, 7850 S. King Drive

3. Clark, 1400 E. 87th St.

4. Mobil, 850 E. 63rd St.

5. Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road

6. BP, 342 E. 35th St.

7. Mobil, 1201 W. 87th St.

8. Shell, 8649 S. Ashland Ave.

9. Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.

10. Super Save, 11100 S. State St.

11. Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

12. Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento Ave.

13. Citgo, 1745 W. Foster Ave.

14. BP, 5200 W. Addison St.

15. BP, 3803 W. Roosevelt Road

Below is a list of the participating grocery stores, with the start time of the giveaway listed alongside the store name: