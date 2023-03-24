Willie Wilson to Hold Gas, Grocery Giveaways Across Chicago on Saturday

Philanthropist and three-time Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson has announced a gas and grocery giveaway event for Saturday, with $125,000 worth of gas and groceries to be given away at 15 gas stations and five grocery stores across Chicago.
Gas and groceries will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis at each location, according to a press release.
Each participant will receive $50 in gas, while those participating in the grocery giveaways are given a $25 grocery card that must be redeemed on Saturday.
Below is a list of the participating gas stations, with the giveaways at each location beginning at 7 a.m.
- 1. Citgo, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd.
- 2. BP, 7850 S. King Drive
- 3. Clark, 1400 E. 87th St.
- 4. Mobil, 850 E. 63rd St.
- 5. Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road
- 6. BP, 342 E. 35th St.
- 7. Mobil, 1201 W. 87th St.
- 8. Shell, 8649 S. Ashland Ave.
- 9. Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.
- 10. Super Save, 11100 S. State St.
- 11. Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
- 12. Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento Ave.
- 13. Citgo, 1745 W. Foster Ave.
- 14. BP, 5200 W. Addison St.
- 15. BP, 3803 W. Roosevelt Road
Below is a list of the participating grocery stores, with the start time of the giveaway listed alongside the store name:
- 1. Pete's Produce (8 a.m.) - 1411 W. 87th St.
- 2. Pete's Produce (8 a.m.) - 1543 E. 87th St.
- 3. Cermak Fresh Market (9 a.m.) - 3311 W. 26th St.
- 4. Montrose Food Mart and Deli (10 a.m.) - 6601 W. Irving Park Road
- 5. Seafood City Supermarket (11 a.m.) - 5033 N. Elston Ave.