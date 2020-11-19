Wild Albino Buck Found in Wisconsin's Vilas County

A Wisconsin resident spotted a rare albino buck in her backyard this week and managed to snap a photograph.

Tracy Weese from Vilas County took the photograph of the animal from her home in Boulder Junction.

However, hunters should beware it is illegal to shoot at such an animal, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Specifically, the DNR explains it is illegal to "possess albino deer which are entirely white except for the hooves, tarsal glands, head and parts of the head unless special written authorization is obtained from the department."