July 14, 2021 is known as many things.

National Pandemonium Day.

National Mac and Cheese Day.

Bastille Day.

But, if you didn't already notice, it's also mathematically pleasing.

Each number in the date is a multiple of seven: One, two, and three.

For that reason, 7/14/21 is getting attention on social media as some dub it the "multiples of seven day."

Good morning Twitter!!

It’s 7-14-21 which are multiples of 7!

Multiples of 6 day was 6-12-18

Multiples of 8 will be 8-16-24

Today is a perfect day.



7/14/21



If seven is your lucky number, well today is your lucky day.