Whole Foods Hiring More Than 5K New Employees

With unemployment claims skyrocketing as the coronavirus pandemic continues to bring the economy to a halt, Whole Foods is one company still hiring new employees.

Whole Foods, now owned by Amazon, said Thursday that it's looking to fill more than 5,000 full-time and seasonal positions nationwide, including in the Chicago area.

The company said its starting hourly base rate is $15, with "enhanced pay opportunities" until May 3. Those opportunities include an additional $2 per hour premium for up to 40 hours each week, as grocery stores try and keep up with empty shelves and skyrocketing demand during the outbreak.

Whole Foods is also offering overtime rates at double the hourly base rate per overtime hour in most areas, the company said, as well as flexible shifts and an expedited hiring process.

Click here to see all job opportunities at Whole Foods, and here for more information on other companies hiring for open positions across the Chicago area.

