LIST: Companies Hiring in Chicago Area During Coronavirus Crisis

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, concern grows among those who are losing their jobs.
However, there are companies who are looking to hire those displaced workers.
The following are companies in the Chicago area that have announced they are hiring.
Jewel-Osco
Grocery giant Jewel-Osco says it has more than 3,000 immediate job openings. The openings include part-time in-store employees, delivery drivers and personal shoppers in its e-commerce department. The company is advertising benefits for some of its open positions, including paid training, flexible scheduling, an employee discount and paid vacation. Apply for the positions by clicking here.
Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods is hiring more than 5,000 seasonal and full-time positions. They’re offering flexible shifts starting at an hourly base rate of $15 per hour. Interested applicants can learn more here.
Mariano’s Market
Mariano's is hiring immediately for all positions at all locations. Individuals can apply here or stop by a store location 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for an onsite interview.
CVS
CVS Health announced they are hiring 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Roles include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. Apply here.
Walgreens
The pharmacy chain is looking to add more than 9,500 full-time, part-time and temporary positions in stores across the country. The company also announced it would give bonuses beginning in late April. $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time hourly employees in stores and distribution centers. Apply here: Walgreens
Walmart
The company announced they will be hiring 150,000 associates for full-time, part-time and temporary positions. Pay in distribution centers starts between $17 and $18, while fulfillment centers start anywhere between $15 and $19 per hour. From now through Memorial Day, pay for all hourly associates in fulfillment centers will go up by $2 an hour. Interested applicants can click here: Walmart
Amazon
The online retailer is looking to hire 100,000 people for full-time and part-time positions across the country. The jobs will be in Amazon fulfillment centers and its delivery network. The company says it will temporarily raise pay by $2 for hourly employees. Apply here: Amazon