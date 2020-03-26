LIST: Companies Hiring in Chicago Area During Coronavirus Crisis

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, concern grows among those who are losing their jobs.

However, there are companies who are looking to hire those displaced workers.

The following are companies in the Chicago area that have announced they are hiring.

Jewel-Osco

Grocery giant Jewel-Osco says it has more than 3,000 immediate job openings. The openings include part-time in-store employees, delivery drivers and personal shoppers in its e-commerce department. The company is advertising benefits for some of its open positions, including paid training, flexible scheduling, an employee discount and paid vacation. Apply for the positions by clicking here.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods is hiring more than 5,000 seasonal and full-time positions. They’re offering flexible shifts starting at an hourly base rate of $15 per hour. Interested applicants can learn more here.

Mariano’s Market

Mariano's is hiring immediately for all positions at all locations. Individuals can apply here or stop by a store location 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for an onsite interview.

CVS

CVS Health announced they are hiring 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Roles include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. Apply here.

From everyday care to ongoing care, you can help customers get well — and stay well. Join us at our upcoming #virtual recruiter chat session to learn more about working at a CVS HealthHUB.



Tuesday March 31st

2-4 PM EST



Register here: https://t.co/zn1kHFv8cA pic.twitter.com/QC9Fj5Ziqz — CVS Health Jobs (@CVSHealthJobs) March 26, 2020

Walgreens

The pharmacy chain is looking to add more than 9,500 full-time, part-time and temporary positions in stores across the country. The company also announced it would give bonuses beginning in late April. $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time hourly employees in stores and distribution centers. Apply here: Walgreens

Walmart

The company announced they will be hiring 150,000 associates for full-time, part-time and temporary positions. Pay in distribution centers starts between $17 and $18, while fulfillment centers start anywhere between $15 and $19 per hour. From now through Memorial Day, pay for all hourly associates in fulfillment centers will go up by $2 an hour. Interested applicants can click here: Walmart

Our updated, expedited hiring process is working. With quick decisions at the store level we’ve hired 25,000 new associates just this week. https://t.co/AVzpxRKxUG — Dan Bartlett (@danbartlett6) March 26, 2020

Amazon

The online retailer is looking to hire 100,000 people for full-time and part-time positions across the country. The jobs will be in Amazon fulfillment centers and its delivery network. The company says it will temporarily raise pay by $2 for hourly employees. Apply here: Amazon