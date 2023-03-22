White Sox' Yoán Moncada on World Baseball Classic All-Tournament Team

Yoán Moncada named to WBC All-Tournament team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Yoán Moncada was recognized for being one of the best players in this year’s World Baseball Classic. The White Sox third baseman was named to the All-Tournament team on Tuesday.

Moncada got out to a slow start when representing Cuba this year, but finished on a tear. Over the course of the entire tournament, Moncada hit .435 with four doubles, one home run, five RBI, four runs scored and a 1.258 OPS.

Moncada left Cuba’s final game after colliding with another player in the field, but his injury isn’t considered serious. The White Sox said Moncada is considered day-to-day and is expected to rejoin the team in Spring Training on Thursday.

This is the first time a White Sox player has been recognized on one of the World Baseball Classic All-Tournament teams. In addition to Moncada, Luis Robert (Cuba), Tim Anderson (USA), Eloy Jiménez (Dominican Republic), Lance Lynn (USA), Kendall Graveman (USA), José Ruiz (Venezuela) and Nicholas Padilla (Puerto Rico) participated in this year’s WBC.

