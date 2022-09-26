White Sox Were the Focus of the Cleveland Guardians' Celebrations

White Sox the focus of Guardians' celebrations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cleveland Guardians took the AL Central with pride and plenty of determination over the White Sox on Sunday.

As the team celebrated with champagne showers and camaraderie in the clubhouse, they couldn't help but rub their division win in the face of the White Sox.

The video, taken by closer Emmanuel Clase, captures the team chanting "F--k the White Sox." In a separate video in the replies, the Guardians hopped onto the "Fire Tony [La Russa]" train.

They also support Fire Tony pic.twitter.com/o6u3XEq2Jt — NMR Burner (@NMRBurner) September 26, 2022

The White Sox are finishing out their season miserably. They've lost six straight games, swept by the Guardians and the Tigers in that span. As of this writing, the team's fallen back under .500, with a 76-77 record.

Luis Robert was placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season. La Russa will not return to manage for the rest of the year. And, Tim Anderson will likely sit out not to risk further injury on his left middle finger.

But, they're not out of the woods yet.

The team still has to play two, three-game series against the San Diego Padres and the Minnesota Twins before ending the regular season.

