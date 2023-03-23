White Sox' Steve Stone Sold Prepaid Funerals on the Side in Majors

Steve Stone sold prepaid funerals on the side in majors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During the White Sox-San Francisco Giants spring training game on Thursday, NBC Sports Chicago color commentator, Steve Stone, told a hilarious story about how he made ends meet during offseasons in the majors.

When Steve Stone was in the minors, he sold prepaid funerals as a side hustle 😂



Benetti: "How did you select your clientele?"



Stone: "They gave you a list of people who had been sick recently." pic.twitter.com/3eC5bA2Q01 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) March 23, 2023

Stone sold prepaid funerals during his offseasons in the majors to make money. Stone said he had to "pick up a few bucks wherever he could." Certainly, a Cy Young award winner would surely have better options or enough cash to suffice from pro ball.

Either way, Stone's hilarious offseason task is equally morbid as it is funny.

"I didn't do it for very long because it seemed depressing. You gotta go in the house and say 'You don't look too healthy today, let me pass this by you'" Stone said on the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast.

What was Stone's pitch to his clients?

"If it was gonna happen, you might as well plan ahead," Stone said.

How did he gather the clientele?

"They gave you a list of people who had been sick recently," Stone said, barely getting the sentence out with laughter.

He also mentioned he was a "Welcome Wagon" representative, as well as the aforementioned funeral salesman.

Stone played for the White Sox on two different stints. The first – for one year – was during the 1973 season. In the second stint, Stone played two seasons from 1977-78. Over his career, he earned a single All-Star nod and the Cy Young award with the Baltimore Orioles in 1980, after recording a whopping 25 pitching wins on the mound.

He is the jack of all trades as a Cy Young award winner, death salesman and wagon representative. It's good to have Stone and Jason Benetti on the air again. Strap in for the ride, it's only spring training.

